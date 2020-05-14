FORECAST: Breezy and warmer with storm chances increasing Friday

- Windy and warm
- Periods of storms Friday, Saturday and Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Continued breezy at times this evening with a partly cloudy sky expected overnight. Overnight lows will be mild in the 60s. Any storm chance should hold off until after sunrise Friday.
Showers and thunderstorms become more likely Friday. A slight chance early as activity moves in from the northwest, but a better chance during the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and heavy rain are possible. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
Scattered showers and storm chances continue Friday night, especially south of Louisville. Lows wil be in the 60s.
Scattered thunderstorms are possible Saturday with highs around the 80 degree mark. It could get even warmer than that in Southern Kentucky.
A front nearby will lead to more scattered thunderstorms Friday and Saturday, some locally heavy. Stronger thunderstorms may take place as the front passes through Sunday evening.
