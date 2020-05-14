FORECAST: Storm chances increase Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Windy and warm
- Periods of storms Friday, Saturday and Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly cloudy, breezy and mild overnight with lows in the 60s.
Any storm chance should hold off until after sunrise Friday. Showers and thunderstorms become more likely Friday. A slight chance early as activity moves in from the northwest, but a better chance during the afternoon & evening. Gusty winds and heavy rain are possible. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Scattered showers and storm chances continue Friday night, especially south of Louisville. Lows will be in the 60s.
Scattered thunderstorms are possible Saturday with highs around the 80 degree mark. It could get even warmer than that in Southern Kentucky.
Stronger thunderstorms may take place as a front passes through Sunday evening.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.