FORECAST: Sunny, warm afternoon; Showers, storms to end the week

- Stormy pattern Friday into Sunday night
- Coastal low next week showing more influence locally
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Morning showers and storms push east out of the region leaving us with sunnier skies for the afternoon. Southerly wind ramps up later today, gusting to near 30 MPH. The sun and wind push temperatures into the low 80s this afternoon with isolated showers.
A few gusty thunderstorms may drop down into southern Indiana late tonight, but otherwise expect a warm night with lows in the 60s and partly cloudy skies.
Thunderstorms are possible Friday morning with the overnight activity from the northwest moving in and Friday afternoon with additional storm development. Tomorrow’s storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds at times. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Scattered showers and storm chances continue Friday night with muggy lows in the 60s.
While a few more storms will be possible Saturday, the main chance will kick in Sunday evening with a cold front. A coastal low next week may keep us cool with some shower, delaying the heat surge yet again.
