Grantz takes over at Jeff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Andrew Grantz is the new boys head basketball coach at Jeffersonville High School.
The Providence grad takes over a Red Devils program steeped in tradition and 27 years removed from the only State Championship in school in history.
“It’s a premiere program,” Grantz told WAVE 3 Sports. “You’re talking about the best state that there is for high school basketball and one of the best programs that there is in that state. The community support, the fan support, is tremendous.”
Grantz coached at his alma mater for three seasons, including a 22-3 year in 2016-17, before taking a job in Fort Myers, Florida. That move enabled him to become a full-time teacher and to spread the word of Hoosier basketball south. He showed his teams the movie “Hoosiers” each season.
After a season as an assistant at NAIA Missouri Baptist University, he relishes taking over a program that routinely draws thousands to William S. Johnson Arena. He is planning for the long term.
“I want to build something special and I want to build something that’s going to last,” Grantz said. “Not just with basketball, but with the school and with the community. You have, yes, pressure, but you also have a great opportunity to help impact the school and impact the community in a lot of really positive ways.”
He’ll be the high school head coach, but also has plans for the feeder programs in the area.
“The most successful high school programs are the ones that have good feeder programs,” he said. “When I was 17 years-old I was coaching the JYBL, the Jeff Youth Basketball League, so I coached in that league years ago and I want to get those kids in the middle schools and the elementary schools excited.”
