Jefferson County to use Kentucky state fairgrounds for primary election
Jefferson County elections officials will use the Kentucky Exposition Center as a central location for the June 23, 2020 primary election. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | May 14, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT - Updated May 14 at 3:05 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Exposition Center will be used as the central polling site for Jefferson County voters during the June 23 primary election.

Jefferson County officials worked with Kentucky Tourism Secretary Mike Berry to secure use of the state fairgrounds.

Nore Ghibaudy, communications director for the Jefferson County Clerks Office, said the fairgrounds facility will easily accommodate the more than 2000 different ballot styles, e-Poll books, scanners, voting booths and scanners. It also meets Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility and parking requirements.

There are normally 270 primary election sites in Jefferson County.

