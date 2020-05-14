Jeffersonville announces cost-saving measures due to COVID-19 impact

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The impact of COVID-19 has forced the City of Jeffersonville to implement cost-saving measures that will cancel or delay several community events and projects that were scheduled for this summer.
Mayor Mike Moore announced cuts amounting to $1.1 million to help the city’s budget.
Under the measures announced by Moore, the city’s aquatic center will not open this summer. It could have opened on July 4 under the State of Indiana reopening plan announced by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Keeping the aquatic center closed will save the city $349,000.
Another cut announced by Moore is the elimination of this year’s summer camp at the Spring Hill EnVision Center, a savings of $39,500. Moore also said the city will save $2,600 by not having bingo this summer at the Ken Ellis Senior Center. Performances at the RiverStage have also been canceled through the end of June, saving the city $22,000.
"While the city is still in strong financial shape, we must tighten our belt just like everyone else as we navigate these unprecedented and uncertain times," said Moore in a statement announcing the cost-saving measures. "The downturn of the economy will likely impact the city's revenue over the next several months. We just can't keep dipping into the rainy day fund and cash reserves to maintain the city's strong fiscal footing. It requires us being fiscally conservative if we are going to avoid disrupting essential city services and furloughing employees."
Also on hold is an improvements project scheduled for parts of New Chapel Road. The project, which included sidewalks, will save the city approximately $700,000.
Moore also suspended all travel related to city business and instructed city departments to refrain from any non-essential spending.
