Josh’s Journey: UK football player beats cancer to get back on field

“The Lord is just using me to help others and you know that’s something very humbling that I can do, is just use my trials and my tribulations to help others and hopefully save their life," he said. “With this type of cancer it’s something that doesn’t come from the sun, it’s something that just happens, and so if you catch this early, the problem with this is most people catch it late and that’s where it can be the most dangerous, but if you catch it early, you can, it won’t progress as much and it won’t be as aggressive.”