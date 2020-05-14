Mayor, police chief address the Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville's mayor and police chief both discussed the case of woman shot and killed by police inside her apartment back in March.
The actions of the three Louisville Metro Police Department officers who conducted a no-knock raid on Breonna Taylor's home are being investigated by the city's Public Integrity Unit. Chief Steve Conrad said that investigation is getting closer to a conclusion.
"The case once completed, and I will say it is nearly complete, will be shared with Attorney General [Daniel] Cameron,” said Conrad.
Conrad also said the investigation will be shared with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Kendall Boyd, the director of the Louisville Metro Human Relations Commission, said it's moments like Taylor’s death that have for decades built mistrust between people of color and the police. Their goal is to bridge that gap by having regular dialogue between them.
"It's our intent to continue to have this constructive dialogue,” said Boyd, “because it's important a lot of times when we talk about mistrust it's misinformation between parties."
LMPD’s training division said their officers are constantly being updated with how to deal with situations like this. It’s not only new officers, but veterans too.
"We've designed classes, we've researched,” said Major Paul Humphrey. “We've gotten inputs from outside entities to make sure they were focusing on these things."
Mayor Greg Fischer says this is a situation that has no simple answer, and the answer everyone’s looking for will take time.
