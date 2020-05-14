Norton Children’s Hospital offers coronavirus helpline

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new nationwide alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to be issued about pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19.
What began as a mysterious illness in children related to the coronavirus is now growing, showing up in at least 14 states, including Kentucky, where Louisville’s Norton Children’s Hospital is working to help answer questions.
“All parents should be concerned,” Norton Children’s Medical Director Dr. Mark McDonald said. “It’s just natural to be concerned.”
Images of children with pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome are alarming.
“We really just are in the early stages of figuring out this syndrome, and so it’s really concerning to us as providers," McDonald said.
Norton Children’s Hospital has treated two children with the syndrome, including a serious case of a 10-year-old child, just taken off a ventilator. McDonald said it’s one of the reasons why the hospital set up a new, toll-free helpline open 24 hours a day to answer questions from doctors and parents around the region.
So, what do parents need to look out for? Symptoms include prolonged fever, rash, red eyes, and abdominal pain. Inflammation can quickly attack organs like the heart or kidneys, but McDonald said symptoms vary.
“Some patients have had abdominal pain as the predominant symptom, and we think belly issues such as appendicitis or other issues, so it’s kind of fooled us in that sense," McDonald said. And symptoms overlap with other childhood illnesses, like Kawasaki disease or a tick-born illness.
“If your child is experiencing fever for a number of days, then you probably need to have them evaluated by a provider," McDonald said.
Three children have died from the illness. The CDC alert will help track the syndrome nationwide. As for the area helpline, doctors can be linked with an infectious disease expert. The good news with the Kentucky cases? The two children are recovering.
“The child in the hospital is doing much better,” McDonald said of the 10-year-old, “and we have sent one patient home.”
McDonald said because other illnesses cause fever, they’re putting out a wide net. He said many children are being tested for the coronavirus just to be safe.
The pediatric COVID-19 helpline number is: 1-800-722-5725.
