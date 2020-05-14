Personnel records give timeline of Breonna Taylor’s career as an EMT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is learning more about Breonna Taylor's life after getting her personnel file from her time working for the City of Louisville.
Taylor was shot dead in March when LMPD officers engaged her boyfriend in a shootout while they were serving a warrant at her apartment.
Her personnel records show that she worked for the city from January 2016 through November 2016.
She was promoted to become an EMT in June of that year, and worked in that capacity for five months. It was a career her family has said she was proud of.
The documents show she'd called that November and resigned. A termination form also has a box checked stating do not rehire. But, it does not state a reason why that box was checked.
The city said it could not share that information because it’s a personnel matter.
Taylor went on to continue working in the medical field. At the time of her death, she was working for UofL Health as an ER technician.
