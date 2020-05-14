Restaurant gives out jambalaya to ‘anyone who needs it’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One local restaurant is looking out for folks in need by giving out a free hot meal.
Lou Lou Food + Drink posted on their Facebook page that the restaurant would offer “FREE Jambalaya to anyone in need of a good meal. Money is tight, so everyone who needs it, please come and get it. 1:30pm-4pm today!! Lou Lou Food + Drink in St Matthews."
Lou Lou Food + Drink serves Southern food which incorporates influences from New Orleans & Italy. The restaurant is located on Sears Avenue in St. Matthews.
