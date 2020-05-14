Restaurant gives out jambalaya to ‘anyone who needs it’

Lou Lou Food and Drink gave out free food to people in need today. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Liz Adelberg | May 14, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT - Updated May 14 at 3:54 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One local restaurant is looking out for folks in need by giving out a free hot meal.

Lou Lou Food + Drink posted on their Facebook page that the restaurant would offer “FREE Jambalaya to anyone in need of a good meal. Money is tight, so everyone who needs it, please come and get it. 1:30pm-4pm today!! Lou Lou Food + Drink in St Matthews."

Lou Lou Food + Drink serves Southern food which incorporates influences from New Orleans & Italy. The restaurant is located on Sears Avenue in St. Matthews.

Posted by Lou Lou Food + Drink on Thursday, May 14, 2020

