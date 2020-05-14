StormTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Update

A few t-storms today along with strong wind gusts. But at least we will warm into the 80s!
A cold front will swing back and forth Friday into Sunday. This will mean locally heavy t-storms at times while other moments of dry, but humid/warm air. It will feel more like summer.
That looks to change (again) next week as we start to see some changes with a coastal low development and the reaction to the tropical low in the Atlantic. This could lead to a few cooler days and spotty showers before the very warm/hot weather tries to build in.
More on that in today’s video.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.