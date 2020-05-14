Teen injured in Algonquin shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A juvenile believed to be a male in his mid-teens was shot in the Algonquin neighborhood of Louisville Thursday evening.
The shooting was reported in the 1800 block of South 23rd Street just before 6 p.m. Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
Police say the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital while alert and conscious. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.