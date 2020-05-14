Toyota Indiana welcomes workers back; implements new coronavirus safety precautions

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Thousands of people are expected to head back to work at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana plant this week. As workers come back, they will follow new coronavirus precautions, officials say.
14 News received a first-hand tour of the new safety precautions implemented.
Officials say 2,000 employees have already been welcomed back to the campus, hoping to start production back up by the end of this week.
“By the end of this week going into next week, the number of people coming into the building will be over 9,000," Vice President of Manufacturing Jason Puckitt said.
Officials say employees had to complete a questionnaire before they were allowed to go back to work. The questionnaire asks things like if the employee had a fever.
Employees will also now enter the campus through one of several gates at the facility. They will go through temperature and symptom checks.
Beyond the entrance, employees will wear face masks. Because of demand for personal protective equipment, officials say employees at the facility helped assemble more than 115,000 masks.
“Because supplies are limited, that was a concern," Puckett said. "We did work with an outside partner to acquire the material, develop a simple folding way and we can assemble them in house.”
They also assemble hands-free hand sanitizer dispensers, which are now up across the campus.
Throughout the facility, there are reminders to social distance. Where social distancing can’t happen, you’ll see dividers.
Team members who have to work in close quarters will also wear a face shield as an extra layer of protection.
"To prepare our work for team members to return to work safely, cost has not been a priority, right? Bringing our members back here safely has been a number one priority,” Puckett said.
A worker we spoke says they’ve been back on the job for a few days. He says these new precautions haven’t been hard to get used to.
“You know, getting back in the routine," team leader Bobby Clark said. "I think that’s what everybody wants to do and you know, work”
