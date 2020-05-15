ALERT DAY: Scattered showers, storms through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- TODAY: Clusters of heavy/strong t-storms; isolated severe
- TONIGHT: Torrential rainfall with some of the t-storm clusters
- SUNDAY PM: A round of strong to perhaps severe t-storms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and storms continue through the rest of the morning with some re-development this afternoon. A widespread severe event is unlikely but some isolated storms may be strong to severe. Today will be windy with highs in the 70s/80s.
Expect more clusters of thunderstorms tonight; the main concern with these will be torrential rainfall and flash flooding. Lows tonight will be in the 60s.
Scattered thunderstorms are possible tomorrow with highs as highs climb to around the 80-degree mark. It could get even warmer than that in parts of Southern Kentucky. A lull in storm activity is expected Saturday night. This should allow for a warm and muggy night with only an isolated t-storm risk.
A cold front will move through Sunday with yet another round of thunderstorms. If we gain enough heating, the risk for severe weather will increase and an Alert Day will get declared. Stay close to the forecast for additional updates.
