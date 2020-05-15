Aquatic centers in Jeffersonville and Clarksville to remain closed for the summer

If opened, there would have been significant restrictions in hours including closures throughout the day to sanitize, likely elimination of pool parties and swim lessons, and severe restrictions on the number of visitors allowed to attend. With these measures in place, guests would have been inconvenienced and services would have been limited to the point that there would be no benefit in opening. The requirements would also create a financial deficit given the significantly reduced revenue and increased sanitation and staffing expenses. In short, the decision to keep the facility closed for the 2020 season was a necessary, inevitable, and unavoidable action.