Aquatic centers in Jeffersonville and Clarksville to remain closed for the summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Everybody out of the pool. Both the Jeffersonville Aquatic Center and the Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center will remain closed for the summer of 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Board met on May 13th to discuss the upcoming aquatic season and the unique conditions created due to the Coronavirus. With guidance from the Clarksville Parks administration, the Indiana Parks and Recreation Association, and experts in the aquatics industry, the Board voted unanimously to keep the Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center closed for the 2020 season.
If opened, there would have been significant restrictions in hours including closures throughout the day to sanitize, likely elimination of pool parties and swim lessons, and severe restrictions on the number of visitors allowed to attend. With these measures in place, guests would have been inconvenienced and services would have been limited to the point that there would be no benefit in opening. The requirements would also create a financial deficit given the significantly reduced revenue and increased sanitation and staffing expenses. In short, the decision to keep the facility closed for the 2020 season was a necessary, inevitable, and unavoidable action.
Guests who purchased Clarksville Cove season passes for the 2020 season will automatically be issued refunds. Checks will be mailed to pass holders within the next two weeks.
In Jeffersonville, budget cuts will keep that city’s aquatic center closed as well. Summer camps at Spring Hill EnVision Center are alco canceled.
All concerts at RiverStage are cancelled through June, and bingo at the Ken Ellis Senior Center is also cancelled.
Mayor Mike Moore says that the city is in strong financial shape but cuts need to be made because of the pandemic.
