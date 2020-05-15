BBB warns about Roku activation scam

The Better Business Bureau is warning about a scam targeting people with Roku devices. (Source: Roku Facebook page)
By Sarah Jackson | May 15, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT - Updated May 15 at 8:38 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Better Business Bureau is warning customers about a streaming scam.

The BBB said customers in 25 states, including Kentucky, have been tricked into paying a Roku activation fee.

Customers reported an error message during the scam activation process told them to contact CaliGeeks Inc. A person would then act as a Roku employee and told callers they would need to pay an activation fee ranging from $80 to $250.

Roku does not charge anything to activate its service.

