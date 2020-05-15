Contact tracing: The next step to defeating COVID-19

As a security breach specialist, Rhoads-Herrera is closely watching the U.S. response to the need to use contact tracing to as an important tool to keep people safe from the virus. As cities and states slowly reopen to get our economy up and running it cannot be done without protecting our public health. Even though it has been used before, contact tracing involves a tailored plan for each disease and a dedicated workforce with investigative know-how and people skills.