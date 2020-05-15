Contact tracing: The next step to defeating COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As restaurants reopen their doors and barber chairs are filled again, there will be a new group of workers in Indiana and Kentucky whose job will be to protect us from the spread of COVID-19. They are the contact tracers.
China, South Korea, and Singapore have led the way when it comes to contact tracing after battling the cornonavirus SARS in 2003. As we fight this novel coronavirus COVID-19 we have learned that tracing who is infected and who they have possibly infected must be done quickly and thoroughly.
“As a community we should be worried about the spread of the pandemic,” stressed Quentin Rhoads-Herrera, director of professional services at Critical Start. “We should definitely be worried who we're in contact with. Who may or may not have COVID-19?”
Rhoads-Herrera’s focus in his job is around penetration testing, discovering vulnerabilities, and potential configuration issues that lead to data breaches in some of the largest companies in the world.
“Contact tracing is the method of identifying those who you've been in contact with if you tested positive for any disease,” explained Roads-Herrera. "This has been used in the past in pandemics and epidemics.”
As a security breach specialist, Rhoads-Herrera is closely watching the U.S. response to the need to use contact tracing to as an important tool to keep people safe from the virus. As cities and states slowly reopen to get our economy up and running it cannot be done without protecting our public health. Even though it has been used before, contact tracing involves a tailored plan for each disease and a dedicated workforce with investigative know-how and people skills.
“What we should really be worried about is how does an individual state implement a way of doing contact tracing,” exclaimed Rhoads-Herrera. “In the United States we have taken the approach to allow states to choose their own method.”
States have also designed their individual polices and plans for reopening. Each different and unique to what their individual residents have been asking for.
“You have so many different states going about it in their own way,” proclaimed Rhoads-Herrera.
That itself can be a problem as Americans begin to travel. Then there are pros and cons to each tracing method. Manual contact tracing takes thousands of people to follow the leads, make the calls and ask the questions and will take millions of dollars to fund.
“Who are the individuals who are gonna be tracers,” asked Rhoads-Herrera. “What does the training entail? Are they telling them how to look for signs of COVID-19? Are they telling them how to keep themselves from becoming ill? The privacy concerns are very real in the manual method and it's high risk.”
Technology based contact tracing tools like the ones that can be used on cell phones allows a person who tests positive for COVID-19 to input their diagnosis. The system will then use Bluetooth technology to learn who the person has come into contact with and then notify that person of possible exposure.
“It's an opt in opt out program,” explained Rhoads-Herrera. “So, I can decide not to do it, or I can decide to do it.”
Indiana has already announced they will pay the private company Maximus $43 million a year to reach out to people who have tested positive, interview them in depth and then notify their close contacts to tell them to quarantine for two weeks. Kentucky is looking at hiring contact tracers to work alongside local health departments. One of the key issues in any state, once contact tracers clearly track a possibility of infection to you quarantine is crucial.
