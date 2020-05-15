Fischer reports 42 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Friday announced 42 new coronavirus cases in Jefferson County.
During his daily video briefing, Fischer said the new cases push the county’s total to 1,864.
The mayor did share the good news that there were no new coronavirus-related deaths to report. The total stands at 126.
Fischer said 79 residents are currently hospitalized, including 34 who are in local ICUs.
One LMPD officer is among the newest local cases. A total of 46 of the city’s first responders have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Twenty-nine of those patients have returned to work; 17 are still recovering at home.
A total of 1,153 residents have recovered from the potentially-deadly virus.
