FORECAST: More scattered storms Saturday, higher storm chance Sunday

- Additional showers overnight, clusters of storms early Saturday morning
- Scattered storms Saturday, better storm chance Sunday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Additional rounds of showers and downpours are possible overnight. Lightning and thunder won’t be as much of a factor during this time.
Lows will be in the 60s by Saturday morning. Scattered storms are possible early Saturday morning before a brief break around lunchtime. Additional scattered storms will develop in the afternoon, especially north of Louisville. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Saturday. A lull in storm activity is expected Saturday night. This will allow for a mainly dry and muggy overnight period into early Sunday as lows get down into the upper 60s.
On Sunday we’ll be dry until early evening. That’s when thunderstorms associated with a cold front to our west will arrive. Some of these storms could be strong with gusty winds and small hail. Highs will be in the mid 80s Sunday afternoon.
Once the front clears our area Monday morning we’ll be left with a cooler, cloudier pattern for early next week. This means highs in the 60s and 70s with small shower chances through Wednesday. Expect our much-anticipated summerlike warm up to take place next weekend.
