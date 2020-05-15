Greater Clark County Schools surprise year end award winners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Greater Clark County Schools have named their teacher of the year, staff member of the year and principal of the year.
On Friday, they were all surprised with the award and gifts by superintendent Mark Laughner.
Ashleigh Emily is a teacher at Utica Elementary. Despite the large yard sign her husband kept a secret from her, she had no idea this surprise was coming Friday. "No one really comes to our door right now,” said Emily, “so when I saw all the people I knew something had to be happening.”
A few miles away, computer technician Dave Nelson was recognized as staff member of the year. Unlike Emily, he did notice the yard signs getting put up the night before, but he was still surprised. “I’m very humbled,” said Nelson. “I wasn’t expecting anything like this I was just trying to do the job the best I can and support the people."
Lastly, GCCS awarded Sara Porter of Pleasant Ridge Elementary principal of the year. All three of the winners were given a check of five hundred dollars.
For Ashleigh Emily, she knows what she’s looking to buy. “I know books,” she said, “but I also will ask the kiddos what do we need?”
Emily was nominated by another teacher at her school and said it’s extremely humbling. “If you’re a teacher you do everything for your kids,” she said. “It’s not about the recognition but being recognized was very rewarding.”
Emily said she’s upset that she won’t get to see her students from this year again, but she is excited to get back in the classroom.
