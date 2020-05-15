Here’s what’s in the personnel files of 3 LMPD officers involved in Breonna Taylor shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Personnel records for the three LMPD officers involved in the deadly shooting of a woman inside her home show reprimands and commendations.
Officers Myles Cosgrove, Jon Mattingly and Brett Hankison served a warrant at the home of Breonna Taylor back in March. The officers and Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, engaged in a shootout that killed Taylor. The case has made national headlines in recent days.
Cosgrove’s file shows he joined the department in 2005, and in 2006 was suspended for his role in a police-involved shooting. A judge eventually dismissed the charges against him in the case.
Cosgrove received written reprimands in 2008 and 2010, and was suspended again in 2016 for skipping a court hearing. Cosgrove also received 10 commendations for various achievements between 2006-16, including three in 2015.
Mattingly joined the force in 2000. He received a written reprimand in 2018 for failing to file an incident report the previous year. He also received 16 letters of appreciation from 2001-04, and then 18 letters of commendation from 2006-17.
Hankison received one letter of appreciation in both 2003 and 2004, and has received 44 letters of commendation, including nine in 2016 and three last year.
Last October, a man named Kendrick Wilson sued Hankison and LMPD, accusing the officer of excessive use of force, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and malicious prosecution. Next up in that case is a pre-discovery disclosures hearing scheduled for Thursday.
Because Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine is investigating Walker, Wine announced this week he’s asking Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the Taylor death. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Chief Steve Conrad are calling for a federal investigation.
Taylor’s family has hired, among others, Ben Crump, a well-known civil rights lawyer who once represented Trayvon Martin’s family in the high-profile, stand-your-ground case in Florida several years ago. Crump also is currently representing the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the black jogger who was shot dead on a Georgia street in February.
