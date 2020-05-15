Ind. restaurants hoping for busy first weekend at 50 percent capacity

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Restaurants in Southern Indiana are gearing up for the first weekend restaurants being open at 50 percent capacity inside.
Managers at Red Yeti in Jeffersonville said the start of the week was slow, but things have picked up since Monday.
“It’s been every day steady,” service manager Nick Nevels said. “I mean maybe not completely slammed every single table busy, but we’re not ever empty. So the business is definitely coming back.”
Nevels said they’ve seen a drop in carry-outs already. At fifty percent capacity inside the restaurant, a lot has also changed with fewer tables.
“Even if we try to go to 75 percent, I’m not sure we can add another table and still be six feet apart so it worked out exactly the way it should,” Nevels said.
Hand sanitizer is out for employees to use and and employees now wear masks and gloves.
“We understand we have to do it and it’s for their protection more than our own,” Nevels said, “and we want them to come in. So, if that’s what we have to do, that’s what we’ll do.”
Nevels said Red Yeti is maxing out on reservations but are still taking walk-ins.
“The rest of the weekend we’re expecting quite a bit,” Nevels told WAVE 3 News Friday afternoon. “Depending on the weather, obviously, but I’m going to have to stop taking reservations for [Saturday] soon because the book is starting to fill up pretty quickly.”
Around the dinner rush Friday night, WAVE 3 News checked in at different places in Downtown Jeffersonville. At O’Shea’s, there were dozens of people. Employees were wearing masks and hand sanitizer was out and ready to use.
The bar was blocked off, tables were six feet apart, and plastic shields were placed between each booth.
Outside of the restaurant by the patio, signage stated they had limited seating.
As the rain started to fall Friday, people at Parlour gathered on the covered patio outside, the beginning of what could be a new norm for the time being.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.