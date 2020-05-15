Kentucky Speedway still planning for Quaker State 400 on July 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - NASCAR drops the green flag again on Sunday at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. There will not be any fans in the stands.
It is scheduled to be the first of seven races over an 11 day span.
“NASCAR is a natural sport set up for this,” Kentucky Speedway general manager Mark Simendinger said. “We were PPE before PPE was cool. We had fire suits and helmets and face masks. It’s not that impossible for us to maintain social distancing.”
Sunday’s race is scheduled for 400 miles and gets underway at 3:30 p.m. on FOX. A second Cup Series race will be held the track three days later under the lights.
The Coca-Cola 600 follows on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte with a second race on May 27 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The Kentucky Speedway is still planning on hosting the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart on Saturday, July 11, in Sparta.
“Our directions are to keep going full steam ahead,” Simendinger said. “We’re gonna be ready to go. We have been given no indication that we’re not gonna be on that weekend, however, I will tell you that everything is fluid until it’s officially announced.”
