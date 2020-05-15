Kroger employees to receive ‘Thank You Pay’ after ‘Hero Bonuses’ come to an end

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kroger employees will be getting a one-time bonus “Thank You Pay" in recognition of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the company.
Hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy, and call center associates will be eligible.
“Our associates have been instrumental in feeding America while also helping to flatten the curve during the initial phases of the pandemic. To recognize and thank our associates for their incredible work during this historic time, we offered special pay in March, April, and May,” Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen, said.
A news release from Kroger says the new $130 million “Thank You Pay” bookends an “Appreciation Pay” that frontline workers received at the start of the pandemic in March.
It also follows “Hero Bonuses” that were paid in April through mid-May, with a final payment by May 23.
The one-time “Thank You Pay”, which will be $400 for qualified full-time associates and $200 for qualified part-time associates, will be paid out in two installments on May 30 and June 18.
The announcement follows the objection of its union to the ending of hero pay because the hazards employees faced due to COVID-19 have not subsided, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Kroger also announced that will continue its COVID-19 Emergency Leave guidelines to provide paid time off to employees most directly affected by the virus or experiencing related symptoms.
