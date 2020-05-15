KSP finds 128 pounds of pot during traffic stop

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A traffic stop by Kentucky State Police resulted in the arrest of two women after a large quanitity of marijuana was found in their vehicle.
Troopers from the Elizabethtown post stopped the car around 11:05 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 65 at the 92 mile marker in Hardin County. Approximately 128 pounds of marijuana was found during a search of the vehicle.
State police arrested Lakotawind Destiny Jimenez, 24, of Sun Valley, Calif., and Glenazia Sinynte Mobely, 25, of Lake Elsinore, Calif. Both were booked into the Hardin County Detention Center for trafficking in marijuana. Jimenez is also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.