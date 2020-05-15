Louisville doctor returns from treating COVID-19 patients in NYC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When asked if he would return to the New York City hospital where he completed his residency, Dr. Alexander Sinofsky agreed and ultimately embarked on a three-week mission to care for coronavirus patients.
Sinofsky earned his medical degree from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine and completed his residency at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan. When his residency program director put out a call to former residents, Sinofsky told WAVE 3 News he jumped at the opportunity.
“With the, kind of, halt on medical practices running and elective procedures, which is mostly what I do, I really did not have a lot going on here. My options were to stay on the couch," he said, “but I couldn’t see myself doing that with what was going on in New York.”
According to Sinofsky, Bellevue’s intensive care unit had “exploded.” It more than doubled its capacity from about 50 beds to 110 beds.
While there, Sinofsky managed line placement as well as ventilators and other breathing treatments during 12-hour shifts, six days a week.
“Just the amount of protective equipment you’re wearing," he explained, “makes kind of normal procedures much more difficult because you’re essentially suited up like almost in a movie.”
Within his three weeks in New York, Sinofsky said things slowly returned to a new normal. Bellevue’s ICU went back to its usual capacity and Manhattan’s nearly empty streets became lively once again with New Yorkers mounting a daily cheer for healthcare workers.
When he came back to Kentucky, Sinofsky was happy to see what he calls a “rational reopening” having experienced how severe the virus can get and what it takes to treat it.
“Definitely take this seriously, this virus is unpredictable,” Sinofsky warned. “My message for people in Kentucky is wear your masks, keep social distancing and just, you know, take care of yourself.”
Sinofsky is currently under a voluntary quarantine but plans to return to his medical practice, the Ohio Valley Pain Institute, as soon as possible. The practice resumed elective procedures as of March 6.
