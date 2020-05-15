Louisville Zoo cancels summer camps for July, August

“Safari Day Camps at the Zoo have been a part of so many people’s lives for over 30 years. We know children look forward to their camp experiences with us and we enjoy helping them learn and grow as scientists and advocates for animals and the environment in fun, hands-on, experiential ways,” Zoo Director John Walczak said. “We had to make the difficult decision to cancel this year, however, our team is exploring a variety of new ways children can stay connected with us, their favorite zoo educator and animals, now and in the future.”