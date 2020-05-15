Louisville Zoo cancels summer camps for July, August

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Summer camps at the Louisville Zoo have been canceled for 2020.
The Zoo announced Friday that the decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Safari Day Camps at the Zoo have been a part of so many people’s lives for over 30 years. We know children look forward to their camp experiences with us and we enjoy helping them learn and grow as scientists and advocates for animals and the environment in fun, hands-on, experiential ways,” Zoo Director John Walczak said. “We had to make the difficult decision to cancel this year, however, our team is exploring a variety of new ways children can stay connected with us, their favorite zoo educator and animals, now and in the future.”
The camps were scheduled to take place in July and August.
People who registered will receive an email about refund options.
The Zoo is offering the following ways to stay connected on Facebook:
- Mondays at 2 p.m. - “Ask the Zoo Director” with Louisville Zoo Director John Walczak
- Tuesdays at 2 p.m. - Teaching Tuesday
- Wednesdays at 2 p.m. - Creature Feature
- Thursdays at 11 a.m. - Lift Up Lou animal segment streamed on Lift Up Lou Facebook page and on the Zoo’s Facebook page
- Fridays at 2 p.m. - Fitz Friday check-in at the elephant exhibit
- Recorded activities that families can do together at home will be available on Saturdays and Sundays.
