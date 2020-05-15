Man shot, killed in Louisville; person of interest in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died at a hospital after he was shot.
The shooting was reported in the 600 block of South 38th Street around 12:45 a.m. Friday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released.
Smiley said a person of interest was taken into custody.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.