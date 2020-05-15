Mayor Fischer defends LMPD chief in Breonna Taylor death investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer pushed back against the firestorm of criticism that has erupted 2 months after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her apartment by LMPD officers.
“This is our home here in Louisville,” Fischer said. “It is not for other people outside of our home to tell us what to do or what we should be doing, and they leave and they’re gone.”
Fischer made the comments Friday responding to questions on WAVE Country with Dawne Gee. Fischer called for compassion and acknowledged community trust issues.
“People want the truth,” Fischer said. “You can’t close your eyes to the history we have in this country we have with racism, institutionalized racism. It’s part of our past we’re not proud of, but it’s part of our past and our present that we have to lean into. It’s the only way we will improve as a society.”
Fischer also attempted to deflect criticism targeting Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad.
“I can tell you Chief Conrad does not want this to be about him,” Fischer said. “He’s been participating obviously in a leadership capacity all the way through this and will continue to do so. He’s a good man and we know that we don’t want him to be the focus of what’s going on in the city right now.”
Fischer said the investigation into Breonna Taylor's death is almost complete.
Lonita Baker, an attorney representing Taylor’s family, said there needs to be more transparency in the investigation and that the family should be kept informed of where the investigation stands.
Fischer has asked the FBI and US attorney to review the LMPD findings.
“All I can say to the people of Louisville,” Fischer said, “is anything I can do to make sure questions around this case are answered impartially, with whatever review needs to take place, that’s going to be my focus of getting the truth and getting justice on this case.”
