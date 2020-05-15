Missing Van Zandt County 14-year-old Willow Sirmans found safe

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, Willow Sirmans has been found safe and in good health. She was reported missing on Tuesday at around 2 p.m. The sheriff’s office said at the time, officers with the Grand Saline Police Department and deputies with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office attempted to locate Willow and followed up on leads to her possible location. Local resources were unable to find Willow and the decision was made on Wednesday, May 13 by the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office to request state and federal assistance. An AMBER Alert was issued that same day.