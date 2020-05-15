Neighbors describe chaos from the morning Breonna Taylor was killed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breonna Taylor’s neighbors on Friday described the drama that unfolded on their street back in March when LMPD officers engaged her boyfriend in a gun battle, leaving the 26-year-old dead in her own apartment.
Brittney Lowe lives with her daughter in an apartment next door to where Taylor lived, and Hannah Helm lives in an adjacent building. The women said they are still shaken by what happened the day their neighbor died.
"I thought my daughter was hit,” Lowe said about the shootout that also resulted in one injured LMPD officer and Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, facing an attempted murder charge.
After the shooting, Lowe said officers came to her apartment and checked her laundry room to make sure no bullets went through. Taylor’s hallway is right behind it.
“I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,” Helm said.
Both women said they saw officers behind nearly every car and on top of trucks, with guns pointed at the apartment.
”(I heard) Boom, boom, boom, boom,” Lowe said. “Once it calmed down a little bit, I peeked out my patio. (A police officer) walked past my apartment on his walkie, yelling, ‘This is protocol, ram the gate,’ and all of a sudden a truck rammed the gate."
The women said the couple they knew always seemed happy and working. They said they thought Taylor didn’t deserve to die the way she did, adding that Walker shouldn’t have been charged.
Attorneys representing Taylor’s family said Walker thought someone was breaking in, prompting him to shoot back.
“If you were asleep, and you heard that and you were licensed to carry, what would you have done?” Lowe asked. “She didn’t deserve that. Her boyfriend didn’t deserve that. We as her neighbors, I feel we didn’t deserve that.”
Added Helm: ”That night just pops in my head every single time I look over there.”
Helm and another neighbor captured part of the confrontation on their phones, and shared the footage with WAVE 3 News. Helm said she’ll never forget the way Walker came out of his apartment trembling.
“He came out hands up, facing backwards, walking back,” she said. “Goosebumps. Very scary.”
Lowe said after the shooting, she wanted to move. She said her daughter shakes every time she hears a loud noise.
”What if I was walking to my bathroom?” Lowe asked. “I feel like I may have been hit, too."
