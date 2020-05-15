2 others named in Breonna Taylor police warrant faced prior drug, weapons charges

Six days later, on Jan. 8, police saw the same red 2017 Dodge Charger going toward the home on Elliott Avenue. This time, the warrant states Jamarcus Glover was driving the car, with Walker in the passenger seat. The warrant states Glover got out of the car, walked to a spot near the home, and “is seen on a zoomed camera dropping a large blue-cylinder shaped object near the rocks and then appears to be covering it up to avoid detection."