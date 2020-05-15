2 others named in Breonna Taylor police warrant faced prior drug, weapons charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News has learned more information about two of the people on the warrant that led to the deadly March shooting of Breonna Taylor.
The two other people named in Louisville Metro Police Department’s warrant, Jamarcus Glover and Adrian Walker, were being watched by LMPD.
According to the warrant, LMPD began video surveillance of a home on Elliott Avenue in January. Because of the activity there, police said they believed the home to be a location where people often bought and sold drugs. The warrant alleges that on Jan. 2, 2020, Walker drove a red 2017 Dodge Charger to the home “for a short period of time.” Police conducted a traffic stop shortly after Walker left the home and found a small amount of marijuana and cash inside the car.
Six days later, on Jan. 8, police saw the same red 2017 Dodge Charger going toward the home on Elliott Avenue. This time, the warrant states Jamarcus Glover was driving the car, with Walker in the passenger seat. The warrant states Glover got out of the car, walked to a spot near the home, and “is seen on a zoomed camera dropping a large blue-cylinder shaped object near the rocks and then appears to be covering it up to avoid detection."
The warrant also states “on occasion subjects (were) running from 2424 Elliott Avenue to the rock pile near the property line of 2425 and 2427 Elliott Avenue where Jamarcus Glover dropped the suspected narcotics, and then the subjects then run back into 2424 Elliott Avenue.” The warrant states “when the narcotics being dealt at 2424 Elliott Avenue are low, Mr. Walker and/or Mr. J Glover show up operating the red 2017 Dodge Charger and appear to ‘re-up’ the drug house.”
In a separate warrant dated April 22, 2020, a month after the deadly incident at Taylor’s home on Springfield Drive, LMPD listed several items seized at the suspected drug home at 2424 Elliott Avenue. It includes several bags of drugs, scales and other drug paraphernalia, cash and several phones.
Glover and Walker have both been charged in relation to those findings.
But Glover’s criminal history dates back years. WAVE 3 News found documents from 2014 that show Glover was charged with two counts of drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, tampering with physical evidence, careless driving, no operators/moped license and persistent felony offender. Glover was found guilty of the drug charges.
In 2016, Glover faced two drug charges and a charge for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was found guilty of the drug charges while the gun possession charge was dismissed.
Between 2016 and present, Glover has faced a handful of other drug and gun charges.
Walker also has faced prior charges.
WAVE 3 News obtained documents that show Walker was facing eight charges for complicity to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two drug charges, and one complicity drug charge.
