Restaurants focus on social distancing challenges during reopening

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Under Governor Eric Holcomb’s reopening plans, some Indiana restaurants opened their dining rooms earlier this week. Some are getting used to the new regulations, while others are holding off on opening their doors.
"It’s a trying time, especially right now. You have to be responsible more than anything,” Beau Kerley, owner of Dos Gringos in Jeffersonville, explained to WAVE 3 News.
Since its reopening on Monday, some things at the restaurant have changed. From now until further notice, hostesses will be handing out disposable paper menus, sanitizing stations will be at every entrance and exit, employees will get a wellness check before every shift, and from 2 p.m. to 4p.m. everyday there will be a detailed cleaning.
However, the big task at hand is operating at 50 percent capacity to maintain social distancing guidelines.
"You don’t want to get somebody else sick. You don’t want to get your guests sick. The responsibility is on us,” Kerley said.
Operating at limited capacity, only outdoor seating and take-out isn’t enough to pay the bills, as Kerley says they’re operating with 100 percent cost and only half the foot traffic. He says they’ve since added delivery services to cater to more customers.
“We’ll be delivering everywhere because there’s still a lot of people who don’t want to get out of the house yet,” he said. “That’s been a big challenge. We’re going to offer that to make everybody feel comfortable.”
The owner at Pints & Union, Joe Phillips, says to eliminate any social distancing concerns, his business will only be offering carry out until COVID-19 cases drop.
“We’re not going to have anybody come inside at all until we see real numbers decline,” he said.
Phillips says in the service industry, it is hard for bars and restaurants to keep the customers at a distance. That’s why he has been vocal about safety being the first and only concern and keeping the doors closed for the foreseeable future.
“I understand that my business could close and other businesses could close because of this and that’s a shame,” Philips said. “I feel that this is my moral obligation to keep my guests as safe as possible at all costs, and that includes the cost of closing my business.”
