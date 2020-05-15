State of Kentucky sued over mass gathering ban

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky only has until Thursday to respond and set a date for a hearing over a lawsuit filed against the state.
Four Kentucky residents filed the a suit against the state to lift the ban on mass gatherings. They argue that ban violates their constitutional rights.
Protesters want the hearing on May 21 so they can host a protest on May 23.
Thursday, Gov. Beshear announced that groups of 10 people or less can gather beginning on May 22 in time for Memorial Day weekend.
“Hopefully, just take and roll with these rules as best as you can,” Beshear said.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.