As states reopen, couples still debating when to reschedule weddings

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - One Bardstown business owner notes ‘Save the Dates’ are still on hold for a lot of couples across WAVE Country.
Chris Perkins, the owner of Crown Entertainment of Kentucky, said he has clients debating whether they'll be able to walk down the aisle as far out as October.
The decision over when to tie the knot for some comes as reopening guidelines for social gatherings are starting to be released.
Kentucky said groups of 10 will be able to meet starting Memorial Day Weekend. In Indiana, groups of up to 250 people will be able to meet by mid-June.
Perkins said he's seen a number of cancellations, but is standing by for those who still want to say their vows.
"It's your day," he said. "If possible, maybe push it off a little bit. Let things kind of blow over. That way your guests feel comfortable coming, but, if you want to have it, we're here to support you and we'll be there."
Perkins said he doesn’t have an event gig planned until the end of July.
