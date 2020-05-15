Two Area High School Seniors Raise Money For Paws With Purpose

Stengel, a senior high jumper at St. X, and his buddy, Kenny Tien, who is graduating from Manual, started the Paws With Purpose Walkathon when they were in the eighth grade. “I think we just wanted to like keep supporting an organization that had such a great impact on the community,” said Tien. Although the two friends went to different high schools, it was important to both of them to stay involved with the charity. “People don’t really see what goes into training assistance dogs, and just providing that money and funding for that training was very important to us,” said Tien. Which, of course, makes Charlotte Stengel a proud mom. “It shows ingenuity. It shows compassion. And really, their story is one of friendship,” said Charlotte.