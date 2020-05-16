Attorney for Breonna Taylor’s family releases statement about LMPD’s ‘false information’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ben Crump, an attorney for Breonna Taylor’s family, issued a statement questioning the validity of LMPD’s justification for obtaining what is called a “no-knock warrant.”
LMPD narcotics officers served a warrant at Taylor’s home in March, prompting a gun battle with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Taylor was killed during the shootout.
Department officials said later that the officers had a no-knock warrant, meaning they were not required to announce themselves upon entering the home, although they say they still did. Crump and Taylor’s family dispute that claim.
LMPD said the warrant was needed because investigators said they believed suspects were storing drugs at Taylor’s home.
Crump’s statement is below:
"Louisville postal inspector Tony Gooden asserted that the LMPD did not use his office to verify that a drug suspect delivered packages to Breonna Taylor’s address, which directly contradicts what the police stated in the affidavit to secure a no-knock warrant for the home.
This revelation validates what we already knew: This young woman was brutally and unjustifiably killed by Louisville police, who supplied false information on the warrant they used to enter her home unannounced. Gooden further stated that ‘no packages of interest were going there.’ We will continue to demand transparency from the Louisville police on behalf of Breonna’s family.”
