Breonna Taylor’s mother, attorney demand justice in MSNBC appearances

“Juxtapose that Rev. Al with the Arbery case in Georgia, where when those killers who killed Ahmaud Arbery in broad daylight in a video tape … when the police came they said self-defense. They were not arrested, they were allowed to go home and sleep in their beds for ten weeks of peace,” Crump said. “But when this young African-American did the same thing, he was immediately arrested, put in jail and he is facing life in prison on an attempted murder charge. That is self defense in black and white.”