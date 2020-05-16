Breonna Taylor’s mother, attorney demand justice in MSNBC appearances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Appearing on MSNBC’s PoliticsNation Saturday, Breonna Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer had a clear message for police.
“I want to see the ban of no-knock warrants and the use of body cams in situations like this,” she said.
Speaking with host Rev. Al Sharpton, Palmer demanded justice for her daughter who was shot and killed by LMPD officers executing a warrant March 13.
Palmer recounted her experience that night, saying she first got a call from Breonna’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker. After visiting the scene, she was told to go to the hospital where she waited for almost two hours. When she discovered Breonna was not enroute to the hospital as she was previously told, she returned to her daughter’s apartment where police questioned her.
“He asked me did I know anyone who would want to hurt Breonna or Kenny,” Palmer said. “Absolutely not.”
Palmer did not find out Breonna was dead until the following day.
Attorney Ben Crump appeared alongside Palmer on MSNBC Saturday outlining his arguments in the case.
“We’ve discussed the very danger of these no-knock warrants that I believe are unconstitutional and disproportionately executed on African-Americans,” Crump said.
Crump told Rev. Al Sharpton he’s still waiting for police to release a 911 call that Walker allegedly made March 13.
He also compared Breonna’s case to that of Ahmaud Arbery, the unarmed black man who was shot and killed in February while jogging. Crump is also representing the family of Arbery and said he’s never seen two instances where self-defense had such a “vivid distinction.”
Crump said Breonna’s boyfriend, a licensed gun owner, who is accused of shooting one police officer March 13 was acting in self-defense.
“Juxtapose that Rev. Al with the Arbery case in Georgia, where when those killers who killed Ahmaud Arbery in broad daylight in a video tape … when the police came they said self-defense. They were not arrested, they were allowed to go home and sleep in their beds for ten weeks of peace,” Crump said. “But when this young African-American did the same thing, he was immediately arrested, put in jail and he is facing life in prison on an attempted murder charge. That is self defense in black and white.”
Crump reviewed similar arguments on MSNBC’s AM Joy in another appearance Saturday morning. On the national cable news network, Crump asked audiences to show their support for Breonna’s family.
“If you ran with ‘Maud’ you have to stand with ‘Bre’ because black woman’s lives matter too,” Crump said.
