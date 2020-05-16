Churchill meet begins; Preakness to run in October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The spring meet is finally underway at Churchill Downs. The legendary track held the first of its twenty six days of racing on Saturday afternoon with an 11 race card.
While this meet will go without spectactors, there was still huge interest in wagering. The fans bet over $14 million dollars on opening day, that’s about nine million more than was wagered a year ago on the same day.
In an allowance race on the card, the 5-year-old mare, Monomoy Girl returned from an 18-month layoff to gallop to victory in her return to the races. She captured both the Kentucky Oaks and the Breeders’ Cup Distaff in 2018 but had been sidelined from injury and illness.
Also on Saturday, Pimlico Race Course announced its jewel of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday October 3, four weeks after September’s Kentucky Derby.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.