Fairdale High School grads drive up to collect caps and gowns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With graduations being handled differently amid the coronavirus pandemic, several local high schools are allowing graduates to drive up to receive their caps and gowns.
On Friday, Fairdale High School allowed graduating students to pick up their caps and gowns at a drive-up distribution event. A station was set up near the parking lot for students to earn their rite of passage without exiting their vehicle.
The school, which has 325 graduates in the Class of 2020, handed out around 190 caps and gowns to students at their drive-up event.
“We know this isn’t how you wanted to end your senior year, but we still celebrate you and honor you but hang in there, because you’re resilient and this too shall pass," Fairdale High School principal Brandy Corbin said.
Several other JCPS schools have also participated in drive-up distributions including The Academy at Shawnee High School, which allowed students to pick up their caps and gowns on Thursday.
