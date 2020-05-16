Ford providing COVID-19 testing for symptomatic employees in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ford Motor Company has announced symptomatic employees in four metro areas, including the two assembly plants in Louisville, will be able to quickly receive COVID-19 tests with plans to expand testing.
In a press release from Ford, the company has secured contracts with healthcare providers in four areas, Louisville, Southeast Michigan, the Kansas City area, and the Chicago area, to provide testing to hourly and salaried employees.
Ford employees in Louisville’s assembly plants will be tested through University of Louisville Health. Employees who exhibit symptoms will be asked to immediately schedule a telemedicine appointment with a doctor. The doctor can then write a prescription for testing if necessary.
“Fast and accurate testing is a key tool in the effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Walter Talamonti, Ford Medical Director said in a release. “These contracts will allow us to test employees with suspected symptoms and have results back within 24 hours. If they test positive, we can quickly identify close contact employees who may have been exposed and ask them to self-quarantine for 14 days.”
The goal in all testing locations is to have results available within 24 hours. Results will be shared with Ford doctors in order to identify others within close contact of infected employees and have them self-quarantine for 14 days according to the release.
Ford has also compiled a number of health and safety protocols to help protect its workforce, including no-touch temperature scans upon arrival, required face masks for everyone entering a Ford facility, and more time between production shifts to limit interaction and allow for additional cleaning.
The company had recently announced plans to reopen plants on May 18 after closing facilities nationwide in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
