Goodbye parade held for Meredith-Dunn School’s principal after 18 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On a rainy Friday evening, a long line of cars filled with students, families, staff and loved ones sat outside Meredith-Dunn School in Hikes Point to bid farewell to Head of School Kathy Beam.
After 18 years in her position at the school, which educates children with learning differences, Beam is retiring.
A retirement party couldn’t be held because of the coronavirus pandemic, so the staff threw her a retirement parade, inviting students and their families to drive by. Dozens showed up, despite the rain.
“When I see this many families come out, especially in weather like this, it means a lot. Very touching,” Beam said.
She stood under a large tent to stay protected from the rain with a table nearby overflowed with flowers and cards from students.
Beam said she has been so busy with the changes to the end of the year during the pandemic that she hasn’t given much thought to her retirement. The turnout was overwhelming to her.
She said some of her favorite memories are hearing from former students.
“When our grads stop by to say hello and to share an achievement,” Beam said.
