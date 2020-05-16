Gov. Beshear: 244 new COVID-19 cases in Ky., two new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a quick weekend update Saturday on new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky.
In a video uploaded to Youtube Saturday, Beshear announced 244 new cases in the state, bringing the total number of cases reported to 7,688.
The governor also announced two new deaths due to the novel coronavirus, a 90-year-old from Muhlenburg County and a 77-year-old from Jefferson County.
This brings the total number of deaths in the state to 334.
The update also mentioned that 129,405 tests have been administered so far as reported by the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
Other updates on COVID-19 in the state include:
- 1,967 patients total hospitalized due to COVID-19, 438 currently hospitalized
- 866 patients ever in the ICU due to COVID-19, 270 currently in ICU
- 2,768 patients have recovered
