Holiday World amusement park plans June 17 reopening
By Associated Press | May 16, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 1:58 PM

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (AP) - A southern Indiana amusement park plans to begin reopening the popular destination in mid-June with reduced capacity, a virtual queuing system and other safeguards against the coronavirus.

Holiday World said it plans to reopen on June 17 with crowds limited to 50% of capacity.

The park’s Splashin’ Safari water rides will reopen no later than July 4.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports the park has increased its sanitation procedures. Guests will be asked to use the park’s new online system that creates a virtual line for a given attraction.

