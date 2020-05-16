21 horses rescued from Wayne County farm after woman charged with animal cruelty

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society’s Equine C.A.R.E. team has coordinated a rescue for a large number of horses in Wayne County, Kentucky following a police investigation finding dead horses on a farm.
According to the Lexington Herald Leader, the owner of the farm in Wayne County filed a complaint against the woman leasing the farm, citing concern about the animal’s well-being according to a police warrant filed on April 30.
Kentucky State Police and the Department of Agriculture investigated the farm, and found four dead horses, one with a dead colt inside, and 44 living horses on the property according to the warrant. The warrant also stated two horses had been dead longer than 48 hours, the maximum amount of time given to properly dispose or bury a dead animal.
Jacqueline Helton, 53, from Pulaski County, was charged with 44 counts of animal cruelty, 25 counts of violating quarantine/concealing deceased animals, and two counts of improperly disposing of dead animals according to the arrest report.
On May 7, KHS along with Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Office of the State Veterinarian began rescuing horses off of the farm, transporting them to KHS’ Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville. The rescue team returned May 14 to transport the remaining horses.
21 horses have been rescued so far, according to the KHS. The remaining horses found are with rescue partners who assisted KHS, including the Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue and the Kentucky Equine Adoption Center.
KHS is accepting donations to help care for the rescued horses, which need vaccinations, farrier work, and most need extensive training before being placed up for adoption. Donations can be made at Kentucky Humane Society’s Equine Donation page.
