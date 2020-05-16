Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 656 new cases, 46 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health released an update Saturday on the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Indiana is now reporting 656 new positive cases in the state Saturday morning, bringing the total number of positive cases to 27,280.
The ISDH has also reported 46 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,596.
Total number of COVID-19 tests reported to the ISDH is now 171,358 as of Saturday.
Some Indiana restaurants have opened up their dining rooms earlier this week as part of Governor Holcomb’s Back on Track Indiana roadmap, but others are continuing to wait to make sure social distancing guidelines are followed.
Stage 3 of Indiana’s reopening process begins on May 24, which will see gyms and fitness centers open with restrictions, as well as community pools with CDC guidance and campgrounds with social distancing limitations and sanitation precautions.
