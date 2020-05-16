It’s safe to boat during the pandemic; just don’t forget your life jacket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the things that may make you feel normal right now is getting out on the water. During the pandemic, boating has been allowed in Kentucky and Indiana.
National Safe Boating Week starts on Saturday. The campaign promotes safe and responsible boating.
This year of course with the pandemic, social distancing is encouraged as well.
“You still need to consider social distancing with your boat depending on size of it,” Kim Fisher of Louisville Sail and Power Squadron said. “You will have to watch those big crowds. You aren’t going to be able to load it down. But for just you and your family, it’s a wonderful way to get outside.”
It's also a good idea to avoid rafting up to other boaters.
One thing you should not be without while on the water, no matter your level of experience, is a life jacket.
U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in four out of every five recreational boating fatalities in 2018, and that 84 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets. Every year we see tragedies when people don’t wear one.
"If they can do one thing, it would be to wear a life jacket," Fisher said. "Invariably when we have one of these tragedies on the river it where somebody fell overboard tried to swim couldn't get back to the boat and did not have a life jacket on."
Also, never boat under the influence. For more information on boating safety, click or tap here.
