Mayor Fischer confirms 58 new COVID-19 cases in Louisville, one new death

Mayor Fischer confirms 58 new COVID-19 cases in Louisville, one new death
Mayor Greg Fischer announced Saturday there were 58 new reported cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,922. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt | May 16, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 4:53 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer announced Saturday there were 58 new reported cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,922.

In a graphic posted on the mayor’s Twitter page, one additional death due to the novel coronavirus was also confirmed Saturday, a 78-year-old male.

The mayor asked in his tweet for the city of Louisville to keep the man’s family in its thoughts.

“Let’s continue to #StayHome, & if we must go out, stay 6′ apart & cover our faces to stop the spread of this virus," the mayor said in the tweet.

The total number of deaths in the city due to COVID-19 is now 127.

44 new recoveries have also been reported, with a total number of recovered patients in Louisville now at 1,197.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.