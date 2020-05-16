Mayor Fischer confirms 58 new COVID-19 cases in Louisville, one new death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer announced Saturday there were 58 new reported cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,922.
In a graphic posted on the mayor’s Twitter page, one additional death due to the novel coronavirus was also confirmed Saturday, a 78-year-old male.
The mayor asked in his tweet for the city of Louisville to keep the man’s family in its thoughts.
“Let’s continue to #StayHome, & if we must go out, stay 6′ apart & cover our faces to stop the spread of this virus," the mayor said in the tweet.
The total number of deaths in the city due to COVID-19 is now 127.
44 new recoveries have also been reported, with a total number of recovered patients in Louisville now at 1,197.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.