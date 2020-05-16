Parade rally through streets of Louisville protests against victim exploitation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Victims of all walks of life are being recognized by a local group and they’re demanding justice.
Dozens actively protested victim re-exploitation as part of a rally driving through Louisville Saturday.
Summer Dickerson, founder of Women of the Well Ministry, said they’re not asking to make things right anymore. She said going through trauma is damaging enough and having to relive that more often than not makes recovery harder.
”We’re not asking, we are demanding for things to be different,” Dickerson said. “We call ourselves the ‘compassionate city,’ but where’s the compassion at?”
Dickerson said recovery programs aren’t doing their job to protect victims, whether its for addiction, human trafficking or violent crimes.
”If they’re taking that step to turn their life around, lets give them the love and respect that does that,” Dickerson said. “When a loved one is murdered, their character is destroyed.”
“Then we have Breonna, I was her neighbor,” Dickerson said to the crowd. “I was there the night it all happened. It was crazy, chaotic and the way they’re trying to destroy her character is not acceptable.”
Breonna Taylor was recognized as a victim. The woman was shot and killed when police were serving a warrant. Dickerson said in those situations, the families are victims too.
“No one ever came to the door and said, ‘hey sorry, your loved one is dead,’” Dickerson said.
She hopes people recognize these protests as they drive through the streets of Louisville. Saturday’s protest ended at the Mayor’s office.
Dickerson hopes victims can get on with their lives and aren’t forced to ‘share their story’ during their recovery process with a program.
